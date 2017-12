Dec 29 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS -AT EGM, OBJECTION WAS RAISED BY SHAREHOLDER REGARDING QUALIFICATION OF KWOK HIU KWAN & CHEN PEI XIONG TO VOTE AT EGM​

* CONVOY GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD - CHAIRMAN OF EGM DECLARED THAT VOTING RIGHTS PURPORTEDLY HELD BY KWOK AND CHEN SHOULD NOT BE COUNTED IN EGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: