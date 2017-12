Dec 7 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* SAYS IT HAS LEARNT ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY CONDUCTED ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS, INVOLVING TWO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

* SAYS IT HAS SUSPEND THE WORK RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE TWO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, IN ORDER TO SUPPORT THE INVESTIGATION OF THE AUTHORITY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BIL5BA