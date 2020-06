June 19 (Reuters) - Convoy Global Holdings Ltd:

* CONVOY GLOBAL UPDATES ON UNIT’S APPEAL AGAINST HC DECISION ABOUT ITS APPLICATION FOR MAREVA INJUNCTION

* COURT OF APPEAL ALLOWED UNIT’S APPEAL & SET ASIDE FIRST INSTANCE DECISION

* AS PER COURT ORDER ON 16 JUNE, GRANTED A WORLDWIDE MAREVA INJUNCTION AGAINST ROY CHO UP TO AND INCLUDING TRIAL OF HCA 399/2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)