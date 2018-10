Oct 16 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG:

* CONTINUED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN ALL SEGMENTS

* CONFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 COMMUNICATED ON AUGUST 10

* REVENUE GROWTH OF 29.3% OR CHF 1,306.5 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

* 9-MONTH ORDER INTAKE FOR CAPITAL GOODS ROSE BY 9.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)