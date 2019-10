Oct 16 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* REVENUE LOWER IN Q3 - ORDERS AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* FOR FULL YEAR 2019 CONZZETA CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* 9 MONTHS GROUP NET REVENUE 1.14 BILLION CHF VERSUS 1.31 BILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2019: BROADER-BASED OPERATING RESULT ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS AND A SLIGHTLY IMPROVED EBIT MARGIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)