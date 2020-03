March 2 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* CONZZETA: SALE OF SCHMID RHYNER COMPLETED

* BUSINESS UNIT HAS BEEN SOLD TO SPECIALTY CHEMICALS GROUP ALTANA, HEADQUARTERED IN WESEL, GERMANY

* CHANGE OF CONTROL TOOK PLACE ON FEBRUARY 28, 2020, WITH CORRESPONDING DECONSOLIDATION

* JAKOB ROHNER, CEO OF SCHMID RHYNER, THEREFORE LEAVES CONZZETA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE