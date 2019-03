BRIEF-Conzzeta FY EBIT Up 19.2% At CHF 146.8 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG:

* FY NET REVENUE +20.2% TO CHF 1,782.2 MILLION

* FY EBIT +19.2% (OR +28.3% ADJUSTED FOR DIVESTMENT GAIN IN 2017) TO CHF 146.8 MILLION

* FY GROUP RESULT +17.9% (OR +29.6% ADJUSTED) TO CHF 114.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS NET REVENUE IN 2019 AT LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019: OPERATING RESULT TO BE MORE BROADLY BASED ACROSS SEGMENTS WITH SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN EBIT MARGIN

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 18.00 FOR EACH CLASS A REGISTERED SHARE

