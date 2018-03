BRIEF-Conzzeta FY Group Result Up 52.4 Pct At CHF 97.4 Million

March 20 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* SURGE IN REVENUE AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY - STRENGTHENED POSITION IN GROWTH MARKETS

* FY NET REVENUE +22.5% (COMPARABLE^1 +14.3%) TO CHF 1,482.8 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT +35.6%, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN 7.6%

* FY PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR CLASS A SHARES CHF 16.00, +45.5%

* FY GROUP RESULT +52.4% TO CHF 97.4 MILLION

* FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS CONTRIBUTIONS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF MORE THAN 5%, EBIT MARGIN OF 8% TO 10%, AND RETURN ON NET OPERATING ASSETS OF MORE THAN 15%

* ANTICIPATES HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH, A HIGHER OPERATING RESULT AND A FURTHER IMPROVED EBIT MARGIN IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)