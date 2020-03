BRIEF-Conzzeta FY Group Result Up At CHF 136.8 Million

March 17 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* MARGIN EXPANSION AND PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND WITH SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION

* PROPOSAL FOR A DIVIDEND OF CHF 42.00, INCL. SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 24.00 (CLASS A SHARES)

* FY NET REVENUE CHF 1,573.2 MILLION, -11.7%, OR -4.9% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN 8.7%, +50 BASIS POINTS WITH IMPROVEMENT IN ALL SEGMENTS

* FY GROUP RESULT CHF 136.8 MILLION, +19.2%

* FOR 2020, ANTICIPATES A DIFFICULT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DUE TO CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AND IS TAKING APPROPRIATE ACTIONS

* IN CURRENT SITUATION IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE A CONCRETE FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)