Feb 5 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* CONZZETA GROUP POSTED NET REVENUE OF CHF 1,573.2 MILLION IN 2019

* BASED ON STABLE EXCHANGE RATES AND ADJUSTED FOR CHANGES IN SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION, NET REVENUE WAS 4.9% LOWER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR

* REVENUE TREND WAS THEREFORE IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE FOR 2019 AS COMMUNICATED BY CONZZETA

* CONFIRMS ITS EXPECTATION OF A SLIGHTLY IMPROVED EBIT MARGIN FOR 2019 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR