Aug 10 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* H1 REVENUE OF CHF 853.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 623.5 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 72.9% TO CHF 66.3 MILLION

* BOTH REVENUE AND OPERATING RESULT ARE EXPECTED TO GROW AT A SLOWER RATE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 BECAUSE OF BASE EFFECTS

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 20%

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES EBIT MARGIN (EXCLUDING ONE-OFF EFFECTS) AT LOWER END OF TARGET MID-TERM RANGE OF 8% TO 10%