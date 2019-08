BRIEF-Conzzeta H1 Group Result At CHF 78.2 Mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* EXPECTED SLOWDOWN - SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND MORE DECENTRALIZED MANAGEMENT

* H1 NET REVENUE CHF 770.1 MILLION; ON A COMPARABLE^1 BASIS 5.6% BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 EBIT CHF 90.5 MILLION, INCLUDING DIVESTMENT GAIN OF CHF 30.6 MILLION

* H1 GROUP RESULT WAS CHF 78.2 MILLION, UP 53.0% ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* PROPOSES SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 30.00 PER CLASS A REGISTERED SHARE AND CHF 6.00 PER CLASS B REGISTERED SHARE

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IS PLANNED FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2019

* NOW EXPECT NET REVENUE FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019: BROADER-BASED OPERATING RESULT ACROSS ALL SEGMENTS AND A SLIGHTLY IMPROVED EBIT MARGIN

* OUTLOOK 2019: PROFITABILITY IS ANYWAY EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* SAYS IN H1 BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT SLOWED DUE TO GEOPOLITICAL AND MACROECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)