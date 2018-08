Aug 2 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CONZZETA: NOMINATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CONZZETA - HAS NOMINATED MICHAEL KÖNIG FOR NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 16, 2019 AS A NEW MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)