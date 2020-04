BRIEF-Conzzeta Q1 Net Revenue At CHF 298.4 Mln

April 17 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* POSTED NET REVENUE OF CHF 298.4 MILLION FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* DOWNTURN IN BUSINESS ACROSS ALL REGIONS WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO DISRUPTIONS IN PRODUCTION AND SALES CHANNELS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* HAS INTRODUCED CONSISTENT MEASURES TO CUSHION ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL IMPACTS, INCLUDING BY MAKING USE OF SUPPORT MECHANISMS OFFERED

* FROM SALE OF BUSINESS UNIT SCHMID RHYNER AS PER END OF FEBRUARY 2020, CONZZETA EXPECTS A DIVESTMENT GAIN OF AROUND CHF 45 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)