April 13 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG:

* VERY STRONG BUSINESS TREND IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* REVENUE GROWTH OF 43.5% OR CHF 430.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE FOR CAPITAL GOODS ROSE BY 18.6%