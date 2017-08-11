BRIEF-Conzzeta sees 2017 growth above last year, improved 7.5% EBIT margin

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Conzzeta Ag

* Says in the first half of 2017, the conzzeta group generated net revenue of chf 625.9 million

* Says the operating result increased by 46.5% to chf 38.3 million, with an ebit margin of 5.8% (previous year: 4.8%)

* Says group result amounted to chf 30.0 million, a rise of 44.0% on the previous year’s level

* Says net revenue at stable foreign exchange rates and considering changes in the scope of consolidation was 11.1% higher than in 2016

* Says 2017 so far matches expectations, while sheet metal processing segment is better than expected

* Says expects growth for 2017 above the previous year as well as a disproportionate increase of the operating result with an improved ebit margin of around 7.5%