BRIEF-Conzzeta With Net Revenue Increase Of 20.2% In 2018

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: CONZZETA WITH NET REVENUE INCREASE OF 20.2% IN 2018

* REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 OF 20.2% OR CHF 1,782.2 MILLION

* ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS AND CHANGES IN SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION, REVENUE GROWTH AMOUNTED TO 10.4%. ORDER INTAKE FOR CAPITAL GOODS ROSE BY 5.8%

* ORDER INTAKE FOR CAPITAL GOODS IN SHEET METAL PROCESSING AND GLASS PROCESSING SEGMENTS WAS IN CHINA WELL BELOW AND IN EUROPE AND US WELL ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

* CONZZETA CONFIRMS GUIDANCE OF AN EBIT MARGIN (EXCLUDING ONE-OFF EFFECTS) FOR 2018 AT LOWER END OF TARGET MID-TERM RANGE OF 8% TO 10%