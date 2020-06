BRIEF-Cooks Global Foods Posts FY Prelim Total Group Revenue From Cont Ops NZ$4 Mln, Up 1.7%

June 30 (Reuters) - Cooks Global Foods Ltd:

* COOKS GLOBAL FOODS LTD - FY PRELIM TOTAL GROUP REVENUE FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES UP 1.7% TO NZ$4 MILLION

* COOKS GLOBAL FOODS- SLOWING OF NEW STORE GROWTH IN FY AS OPENINGS DEFERRED DUE TO COVID CLOSED DOWNS

* COOKS GLOBAL FOODS - FY OPERATING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.4 MILLION

* COOKS GLOBAL FOODS- FOCUSED ON DIVESTING NON-CORE ACTIVITIES

* COOKS GLOBAL FOODS - RESTRUCTURED MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS & NOW WORKING WITH KEY SUPPLY PARTNERS

* COOKS GLOBAL FOODS - DO NOT EXPECT WILL SEE RETURN TO MORE NORMAL TRADING SITUATION UNTIL H2 FY21

* COOKS GLOBAL FOODS- CHINESE OPERATIONS NOW UNDERGOING SIGNIFICANT RE-FOCUS OF OPERATIONS UNDER LEAD OF MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: