March 21 (Reuters) - Cool Link (Holdings) Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍TO RECORD A LOSS​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍RECOGNITION OF NON-RECURRING LISTING EXPENSES​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN GROUP'S ADMINISTRATIVE AND OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES FOR YEAR​