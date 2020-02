Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cool Link (Holdings) Ltd:

* UPDATES REGARDING BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OF CO IN RESPONSE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* ENTERED AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE OPERATOR OF ONLINE MEDICAL SERVICES PLATFORM & OPERATOR OF MEDICAL CENTRE

* IN PROCESS OF DISCUSSING WITH INDUSTRY ON USAGE OF ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM TO CONTRIBUTE TO HONG KONG’S EFFORT ON FIGHTING CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: