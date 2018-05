May 4 (Reuters) - Coolpad Group Ltd:

* REQUESTS COURT TO ASK XIAOMI TO STOP SALE OF XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 4X, XIAOMI MI 6, XIAOMI MI MAX 2, XIAOMI MI NOTE 3 AND XIAOMI MI 5X

* LAWSUIT FILED IN SHENZHEN COURT ALLEGES PATENT INFRINGEMENT BY XIAOMI