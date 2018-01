BRIEF-Coolpad Group Updates On Development Of A Lawsuit Related To Group

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Coolpad Group Ltd:

* COOLPAD GROUP LTD - UPDATES ON DEVELOPMENT OF A LAWSUIT RELATED TO GROUP

* COOLPAD- IF UNIT MAKES UP FOR SHORTFALL OF SECURITY DEPOSIT OF RMB128.6 MILLION TO BEFORE 13 JAN BANK WILL SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR CHANGING LITIGATION CLAIMS

* COOLPAD - BANK TO SUBMIT APPLICATION FOR CHANGING LITIGATION CLAIMS AS AN APPLICATION FOR UNIT TO BEAR ONLY PRESERVATION FEE & CASE APPLICATION FEE

* COOLPAD - AFTER APPLICATION FOR CHANGING LITIGATION CLAIMS, UNIT SHALL PAY LOAN BANK LITIGATION EXPENSES OF RMB496,636 BEFORE 17 JANUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: