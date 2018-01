Jan 5 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc:

* COOPER COMPANIES INC - ESTIMATES ENACTMENT OF TAX LEGISLATION WILL RESULT IN REDUCTION OF ABOUT $185M-$235M IN GAAP EARNINGS FOR Q1 FISCAL 2018‍​

* COOPER COMPANIES- MAJORITY OF REDUCTION IN Q1 EARNINGS DUE TO REPATRIATION TAX,RE-MEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AT LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATES