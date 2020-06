June 4 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc:

* COOPERCOMPANIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.51

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q2 REVENUE $524.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $591.6 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.29 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NO LONGER PROVIDING FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: