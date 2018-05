Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.07

* Q1 SALES $967.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $900.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.45

* COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.82, REVENUE VIEW $3.62 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: