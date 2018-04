April 9 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co:

* COOPER TIRE ANNOUNCES PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO

* GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR

* HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES

* JONES WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED