BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Outlines Strategic Plan At Investor Day Provides Mid-Term Financial Targets

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY OUTLINES STRATEGIC PLAN AT INVESTOR DAY; PROVIDES MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER - AT INVESTOR DAY, MANAGEMENT DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10 PERCENT TO 14 PERCENT

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO - DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO - DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT