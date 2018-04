BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Posts Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.16

April 30 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co:

* Q1 SALES $601 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $641.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN A RANGE BETWEEN $200 MILLION AND $220 MILLION

* EXPECT OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO APPROACH 9 PERCENT TO 11 PERCENT RANGE FOR SECOND HALF OF 2018

* NON-RECURRENCE OF Q1 2017 TARIFF REVERSAL CREATED UNFAVORABLE VARIANCE OF $22 MILLION IN Q1 OF THIS YEAR

* "WE EXPECT OUR PERFORMANCE TO BE CHOPPY IN MONTHS AHEAD"