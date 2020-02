BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.02

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02

* Q4 SALES $750 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $740.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES MODEST GLOBAL UNIT VOLUME INCREASE IN 2020 COMPARED TO 2019, INCLUDING IN THE U.S.

* SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE BETWEEN $260 AND $280 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DOES NOT INCLUDE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER - 2020 EXPECTATIONS DON’T INCLUDE TARIFF RATE CHANGES, ADDITIONAL TARIFFS CONTINUING TO BE CONSIDERED BUT HAVEN’T YET BEEN IMPOSED

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER - ABOUT $10 MILLION OF RESTRUCTURING CHARGES RELATED TO TRANSITION AT MEXICO MANUFACTURING FACILITY, TO OCCUR PRIMARILY IN Q1 2020

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER - OUTLOOK FOR 2020 ALSO DOES NOT INCLUDE THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS