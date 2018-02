Feb 7 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co:

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER - TO EXPAND PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION NETWORK IN U.S. WITH OPENING OF NEW 1 MILLION-SQUARE-FOOT WAREHOUSE IN BYHALIA, MISS

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER SAYS WILL LEASE FACILITY IN MISSISSIPPI, WHICH IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND IS SLATED TO OPEN IN FALL OF 2018