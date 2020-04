April 1 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc:

* COOPERCOMPANIES ANNOUNCES $2.14 BILLION SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY AND AMENDMENT OF $500 MILLION 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY

* COOPER COMPANIES INC - AMENDMENT TO ITS $500 MILLION 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY

* COOPER COMPANIES INC - FACILITY EXTENDS OUR MATURITY DATES, REDUCES PRICING AND PROVIDES ADDITIONAL AVAILABILITY