BRIEF-CooperCompanies Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $2.69

March 5 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc:

* COOPERCOMPANIES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.69

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82

* Q1 REVENUE $646.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $648 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.72 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FISCAL 2020 TOTAL REVENUE OF $2,767 - $2,817 MILLION (ABOUT 5% TO 7% CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* SEES FISCAL 2020 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $12.80 - $13.20

* SEES 2020 CVI REVENUE $2,070 - $2,100 MILLION (ABOUT 5.5% TO 7% CONSTANT CURRENCY)

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.82, REVENUE VIEW $2.80 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA