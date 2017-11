BRIEF-Copa Holdings posts Q3 EPS of $2.45

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings Sa

* Copa holdings reports net income of $103.8 million and eps of $2.45 for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $2.45

* Q3 revenue $657.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $645.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.38 excluding items

* Qtrly load factor 85.7 percent versus 84.2 percent ‍​

* Qtrly RPMS 5,330 million versus 4,637 million‍​

* Qtrly RPMS 5,330 million versus 4,637 million‍​

* Qtrly PRASMS 10.3 cents versus 10.0 cents