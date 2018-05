BRIEF-Copa Holdings Reports EPS Of $3.22 For The First Quarter

May 9 (Reuters) - Copa Holdings SA:

* COPA HOLDINGS REPORTS NET INCOME OF $136.5 MILLION AND EPS OF $3.22 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.22

* Q1 REVENUE $715 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $697.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%

* 7.2% INCREASE IN UNIT REVENUES IN QUARTER, WHICH OUTPACED 5.6% OIL-DRIVEN INCREASE IN UNIT COSTS

* FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%

* CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR FOR QUARTER INCREASED 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 83.0%.

* CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: