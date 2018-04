April 13 (Reuters) - Companhia Paranaense de Energia :

* COPEL RECORDS EBITDA OF R$521.8 MILLION IN Q4

* COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MILLION IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MILLION VERIFIED IN 4Q16

* COPEL’S ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 4Q17 WAS OF R$665.8 MILLION, A 5.1% GROWTH WHEN COMPARED TO ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 4Q16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: