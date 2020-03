BRIEF-Copenhagen Airports FY EBITDA Down At DKK 2.37 Bln

March 3 (Reuters) - Copenhagen Airports A/S:

* REG-ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019

* DROP IN REVENUE AND LOWER DIVIDEND

* DUE TO GREAT UNCERTAINTY COVID-19 HAS CREATED FOR AIR TRAVEL IN DENMARK AND REST OF WORLD AND UNCERTAINTY ABOUT DURATION OF SITUATION, IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE A REASONABLE ASSESSMENT OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS AT THIS TIME.

* CPH CASH FLOWS HAVE COME EVEN MORE UNDER PRESSURE DUE TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, BREXIT, TRADE WARS AND CORONA VIRUS

* DIVIDEND POLICY TO PAY OUT 100% OF COMPANY’S RESULT OVER TIME IS MAINTAINED

* FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 23.3% IS PAID

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO GIVE AN OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE, PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND TOTAL INVESTMENTS.

* NEXT TARGET IS TO MAKE AIRPORT OPERATIONS COMPLETELY EMISSIONS-FREE BY 2030

* WILL CONTINUOUSLY ASSESS AND ADJUST LEVEL OF OPERATIONAL COSTS AND INVESTMENTS.

* FY REVENUE DKK 4.3 BILLION VERSUS DKK 4.4 BILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE DECIDED TO RECOMMEND TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FOR SECOND HALF OF 2019

* FY EBITDA DKK 2.37 BILLION VERSUS DKK 2.51 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT DKK 1.4 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.5 BILLION YEAR AGO