May 12 (Reuters) - Copenhagen Capital A/S:

* KEEPS 2020 EXPECTATIONS OF RESULT OF BETWEEN DKK 11 MILLION AND DKK 14 MILLION BEFORE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS OF COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PROPERTY, REGULATION OF DEBT AT MARKET VALUE AND TAX

* SAYS RESULT FOR FOR 2020 CAN BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)