BRIEF-Copper Mountain Announces Approval For Acquisition Of Altona Mining

April 3 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp:

* COPPER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES COURT APPROVAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ALTONA MINING AND APPROVAL TO LIST ON THE AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

* FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA MADE ORDERS APPROVING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN ALTONA MINING LIMITED, ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* ANTICIPATED THAT TRADING IN ALTONA’S SHARES ON ASX WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM CLOSE OF TRADING ON APRIL 4, 2018

* ANTICIPATED TRADING IN COPPER MOUNTAIN CDIS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON A DEFERRED SETTLEMENT BASIS ON APRIL 5, 2018