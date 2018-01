BRIEF-Copper Mountain Announces Production Guidance For 2018

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp:

* COPPER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - PRODUCTION FROM COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE IN 2018 IS PLANNED TO BE 80 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER (+/- 5%) FOR YEAR

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING - FOR THE COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE, ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN 25,000 TO 30,000 OUNCE RANGE IN 2018

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - PLANNED MINING RATE FROM COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE IS ESTIMATED AT 190,000 TONNES PER DAY FOR 2018 YEAR

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING - FOR THE COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE, ANNUAL SILVER PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN 275,000 TO 325,000 RANGE IN 2018​

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - ‍ANNUAL SILVER PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE IN 275,000 TO 325,000 OUNCE RANGE IN 2018 IN COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE