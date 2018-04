April 16 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp:

* COPPER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - PRODUCTION FROM COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE TOTALED 23.2 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER EQUIVALENT DURING QUARTER

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - AVERAGE MILLING RATE FOR Q1 2018 WAS 38,800 TPD FOR QUARTER

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING - ON TRACK TO MEET 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 80 MILLION POUNDS COPPER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: