BRIEF-Copper Mountain Mining reports Q3 EPS $0.15 per share​
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Copper Mountain Mining reports Q3 EPS $0.15 per share​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Copper Mountain Mining announces Q3 financial 2017 results

* ‍Copper, gold and silver production for Q3 of 2017 at Copper Mountain mine was 24.4 million pounds of copper equivalent​

* ‍Net income for quarter was $26 million or $0.15 per share​

* ‍Site cash costs for quarter were us$1.25 per pound of copper produced, net of precious metal credits​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $‍0.08​

* ‍Realized prices on metal sales for Q3 were $2.91 per pound of copper, $1,286 per ounce of gold and $17.05 per ounce of silver​

* ‍Revenues for Q3 of 2017 were $77.1 million versus $72.2 million last year​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.05, revenue view c$77.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
