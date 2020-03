BRIEF-Copper Mountain Revises 2020 Copper Production Guidance Due To Coronavirus Impact

March 10 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp:

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING- REVISED MINE PLAN & PROJECT SCHEDULE AT COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE IN RESPONSE TO PRICE UNCERTAINTY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - 2020 REVISED GUIDANCE FOR CUEQ PRODUCTION 86 TO 94M LBS

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING- CUTTING MINING RATE BY ABOUT 25% TO 120,000 TO 160,000 TONNES PER DAY FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 AT COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - REVISED 2020 COPPER PRODUCTION GUIDANCE 70 TO 75M LBS