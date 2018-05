BRIEF-COPsync Inc - Co Filed In Bankruptcy Court Proposed Plan Of Liquidation

May 4 (Reuters) - COPsync Inc:

* COPSYNC INC - CO FILED IN BANKRUPTCY COURT PROPOSED PLAN OF LIQUIDATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE & DEBTOR’S DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

* COPSYNC INC - ON MAY 1, 2018, COURT ENTERED AN ORDER SCHEDULING A HEARING ON JUNE 12, 2018, TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

* COPSYNC INC SAYS COURT ESTABLISHED JUNE 5, 2018, AS LAST DATE FOR FILING OBJECTIONS TO DISCLOSURE STATEMENT