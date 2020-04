April 9 (Reuters) - Cora Gold Ltd:

* UPDATE RE COVID-19

* COMMENCED PLANNED C. 2,000M REVERSE CIRCULATION DRILL PROGRAMME ON 30 MARCH 2020 & TO DATE 642M OF PROGRAMME HAS BEEN COMPLETED

* FIELD WORK CONTINUES IN MALI AT SANANKORO PROJECT AREA IN YANFOLILA GOLD BELT, SOUTHERN MALI