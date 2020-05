May 14 (Reuters) - Coral Products PLC:

* FY SALES 22.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 24.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS, A SMALL LOSS BEFORE TAXATION AND INTANGIBLES FOR FULL YEAR AND A SMALL DROP IN EBITDA

* CORAL PRODUCTS - PLANNING FOR A MEDIUM-TERM LEVEL RETURN OF DEMAND AS A GROUP OF AROUND 65% OF PRE COVID-19 LEVELS THOUGH MIX MAY VARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: