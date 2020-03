BRIEF-Coral Products Says Unable To Offer Any Guidance For Next Financial Period To 30 April 2021

March 24 (Reuters) - Coral Products PLC:

* CORAL PRODUCTS PLC - TRADING UPDATE - COVID-19

* CORAL PRODUCTS PLC - TRADING FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2020 CURRENTLY REMAINS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* CORAL PRODUCTS - BOARD REPORT THAT TRADING FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2020 CURRENTLY REMAINS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* CORAL PRODUCTS PLC - UNABLE TO OFFER, ANY GUIDANCE FOR FOLLOWING FINANCIAL PERIOD TO 30 APRIL 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: