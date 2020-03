BRIEF-Corbion Says Focused On Ensuring Business Continuity

March 18 (Reuters) - Corbion NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE BANNED ALL TRAVEL FOR OUR PEOPLE, AND THOSE OF OUR COLLEAGUES WHO CAN PERFORM THEIR WORK REMOTELY FROM HOME ARE DOING SO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR TEAMS AT CORBION ARE STANDING STRONG, AND WORKING WITH OUR BUSINESS PARTNERS ACROSS GLOBE, WE ARE CONFIDENT WE WILL SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATE THIS UNPRECEDENTED TURBULENCE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EMPLOYEES WHO SHOW SIGNS OF ILLNESS ARE NOT ALLOWED ON SITE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE MONITORING THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE PANDEMIC VERY CLOSELY AND TAKING MEASURES ACROSS CORBION TO SAFEGUARD THE HEALTH OF OUR COLLEAGUES AND EVERYONE ELSE - CEO

* 2020 OUTLOOK: WE ARE WORKING TO ENSURE CONTINUITY IN PRODUCTION (KEEPING SAFETY STOCKS OF FINISHED GOODS), IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS (CONTINUOUS MONITORING AND MITIGATION, AND STAYING IN CONTACT WITH SUPPLIERS), AND TIMELY TRANSPORTATION (SECURING ALTERNATIVES WHERE NEEDED)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE DEVELOPED PLANS THAT PREPARE US FOR OTHER POTENTIAL SCENARIOS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE DEEPLY COMMITTED TO DELIVERING FOR OUR CUSTOMERS IN ALL THE WAYS THEY HAVE COME TO EXPECT FROM US