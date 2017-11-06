FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Corbus Pharma reports improvement in skin conditions in a mid-stage study
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 1:55 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Corbus Pharma reports improvement in skin conditions in a mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals reports significant improvement in mRSS and other clinical outcomes at 28-weeks in systemic sclerosis open-label extension of phase 2 study

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - ‍Company on track to commence phase 3 study Q4 2017​

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc - Were no severe or serious adverse events and no clinically significant laboratory abnormalities related to drug​

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals - “‍Our focus now is to ensure successful execution of our phase 3 study, and we are on track to commence this before year end”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.