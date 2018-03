March 12 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CLINICAL UPDATE

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY $62.5 MILLION

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH ON HAND, EXPECTED MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH Q4 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: