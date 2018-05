BRIEF-Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.21

May 10 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC Q1 SHR LOSS $0.21

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC Q1 SHR VIEW $-0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS FOR PHASE 2B CF STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2020.

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS - EXPECTS CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WITH OTHER PAYMENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH Q4 2019

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC - ENDED Q1 WITH APPROXIMATELY $71.0 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC - REVENUE FOR QUARTER DECREASED BY APPROXIMATELY $0.3 MLN TO $1.0 MLN FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: